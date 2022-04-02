Police on scene of emergency involving train near Cayuga County village of Weedsport

A person reportedly jumped from a moving train just outside the village of Weedsport Saturday afternoon.

Eastbound Amtrak service was interrupted and police and firefighters from area agencies were still on scene as the sun went down.

Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said that a report came in just before 5 p.m. saying that a person had jumped from a train.

Emergency radio broadcasts indicated that there was a person down near the railroad tracks in the area and that emergency medical treatment was going to be of no avail.

The scene was difficult to reach, with the nearest roadway being an access road off Towpath Road in the village of Brutus.

There are two sets of tracks that pass through the area and the incident appeared to involve the south set of tracks. A train was stopped near the scene of the incident, and authorities reported at one point said that a CSX Rail freight transport would be allowed to slowly pass through the area on the northerly set of tracks.

An online service alert from Amtrak posted at about 5 p.m. indicated that Empire Service Train 281 was running about 20 late to Rochester. At about 6 p.m. Amtrak said that 281 was stopped west of Syracuse "due to law enforcement personnel activity" and that updates would be forthcoming.

A second Amtrak train was at the scene of the incident at about 7 p.m. and was preparing to take the passengers off the first train so that they could continue their journey. The company later reported that Train 283 would be used to accommodate customers for the remainder of their trip.

According to Amtrak's website, its Empire Service runs frequent daily trains between New York City and Albany, with some service continuing to the Finger Lakes region, Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

Emergency radio dispatches indicated that the train related to the incident would remain on scene and that an investigator from CSX Rail was en route.

