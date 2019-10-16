An assistant coach at a Syracuse high school was been charged with sending inappropriate messages to a student under 17, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation into James Ansbrow II, a former assistant volleyball coach for Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School, started when sheriff's detectives with the abused persons unit were told about the incident by a school official, according to a news release.
Ansbrow, 26, of Syracuse, was charged with first-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, the news release said, and was arraigned Oct. 9. His next day at the Town of DeWitt court is Nov. 26.
You have free articles remaining.
Ansbrow was fired by the school district "to ensure no further contact with any students at the school," the news release said. The district is cooperating with the sheriff office's investigation, the news release said, and the district is holding its own internal investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the the sheriff's office's abused person unit at (315) 435-3092.