Police release name of person found dead in Auburn fire

Auburn police have disclosed the name of the person found deceased by firefighters responding to a house fire last week.

David McKeon, 69, was found inside his home at 22 Kearney Ave. during the Auburn Fire Department's response to a fire around 7:24 a.m. Friday, according to an Auburn Police Department news release issued Tuesday. Police were waiting to release his name until all family members could be notified.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire, which was mostly contained to a bedroom in the back of the home and extinguished in about 10 minutes. The house is a three-bedroom, one-story structure built in 1956, according to Cayuga County real estate records.

McKeon was a member of a prominent family in Cayuga County politics.

He was one of six children of the late Ann and William McKeon. William was a longtime Cayuga County Democratic Committee chair who also headed the New York State Democratic Committee from 1962 to 1965.

David McKeon's brother Michael retired as an Auburn City Court judge in 2018 after 20 years on the bench, and his brother Brian has been a longtime aide and adviser to President Joe Biden.

David worked for 36 years as a commercial banker with Marine Midland Bank, Fleet Bank, JP Morgan Chase, M&T Bank and Community Bank.

APD asks anyone who may have witnessed the fire or may have knowledge about it to contact Detective James Frost at (315) 255-4702 or jfrost@auburnny.gov. They can also contact the APD's main line at (315) 253-3231.

The investigation includes the APD, AFD, state Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Cayuga County Coroner’s Office and Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.