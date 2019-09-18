A Rochester man was charged Tuesday with stealing thousands of dollars' worth of tobacco products from the Walmart in Auburn late last year, the Auburn Police Department said.
Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said Darin L. Thompson, 29, of 647 Harvest Drive, used a plastic storage tote Dec. 31, 2018, to take approximately $3,318 in various tobacco products from the store.
It took a great deal of time to identity Thompson, and he was in the Genesee County Jail by the time he was identified, Anthony said. The APD picked Thompson up Tuesday on an arrest warrant, and he was charged with third-degree larceny, a class D felony.
Auburn City Court officials said Thompson was arraigned at the court Tuesday and remanded to custody in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond bail. His next day in court is Friday.