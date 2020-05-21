Police say 20-year-old Cayuga County man had $40K worth of marijuana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 20-year-old man was charged Thursday after several pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash was found at his home in the town of Throop, police said.

A search warrant was executed Thursday at 7463 State St. Road following an investigation into the illegal sales of marijuana and concentrated cannabis, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.

The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force, with assistance from the APD and the New York State Police Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team, seized more than eight pounds of high grade marijuana, two pounds of concentrated cannabis and more than $11,000 in cash, police said.

The marijuana and concentrated cannabis has an estimated street value of more than $40,000.

Thomas G. Lipiska Jr. was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony; second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony; and two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police said that the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.

Love 0 Funny 15 Wow 1 Sad 6 Angry 5