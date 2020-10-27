 Skip to main content
Police say Cayuga County man abused child for years
CRIME

Police say Cayuga County man abused child for years

  • Updated
Russell J. Walter

A Conquest man is facing a criminal charge for allegedly sexually abusing a minor over the course of several years, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

Detective Sgt. Fred Cornelius said Russell J. Walter, 51, 754 Spring Lake Road, abused a girl under the age of 11 over several years. Walter was charged Oct. 25 with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B felony.

Cornelius said Walter was remanded to the Cayuga County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

 

