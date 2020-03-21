Police say man sexually abused 6-year-old in Cayuga County

An Oswego County man has been charged with sexually abusing a young child in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office said that Dwight M. Edkin, 66, of 158 Villard Road, Parish, was arrested in Weedsport and charged with the felony of first-degree sexual abuse.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said that an investigation revealed that Edkin had sexual contact with a 6-year-old.

He was arraigned in Friday in the Cayuga County centralized arraignment part court and committed to the Cayuga County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 secured bond. He was still being held Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said that its investigation into Edkin is ongoing, and anyone with information may contact Detective Nicole Stewart at (315) 294-8093. Anonymous tips may be left at cayugasheriff.com.

