Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Police said a woman in Seneca County was targeted by a telephone scam in which the caller used audio and personal information to impersonate the woman's daughter.

The Seneca County Sheriff's Office said the scam unfolded on May 31 when a woman received a phone call while at her workplace in the Town of Romulus. The caller identified herself as the woman’s daughter and spoke in the daughter’s voice. The caller sounded very upset and said that she had been in an accident and had a broken nose. The caller also said that she was under arrest and needed bail money or was going to jail.

Police said the woman receiving the call stated that it sounded exactly like her daughter and the caller even mentioned her daughter’s boyfriend’s correct name. The caller asked the victim not to call the boyfriend as she wanted to give him the news face to face.

A man's voice was then heard and a person identifying himself as a police officer said that the daughter had rear-ended a pregnant driver and would need $9,500 for bail on charges of texting while driving and reckless endangerment.

When the woman said she could not pay $9,500, the bogus police officer said that the public defender could get the bail lowered and asked how much she could afford. The victim was to call back with the amount she could pay but instead called the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, which determined that the call was a scam. The scammer is suspected of pulling an audio sample and personal information from social media to use in constructing the call.

The sheriff's office said that the public should be aware of several red flags in this incident:

• The charges reported were not eligible for bail.

• The number was from the 646 area code, which is in the Manhattan N.Y. area.

• It is highly irregular for a police officer to be negotiating bail.

• The caller did not want the boyfriend contacted because he could have confirmed that the woman’s daughter was OK and not involved in an accident.

Police said that scammers count on a parent, grandparent or other family member to be emotionally upset enough not to question the validity of a call. With computer software easily available to copy and mimic any voice these types of scams are expected to continue.

The public is advised to never send money or give bank account or credit card information to anyone without 100% confirmation. If there is ever any doubt, contact local law enforcement before sending any money or giving any personal information. In this case, police said, the woman receiving the call saved herself a lot of money by having it checked out.