PUBLIC SAFETY

Police searching for woman missing from Elbridge

Mills

State police are searching for an Elbridge woman last seen on Monday.

Police are asking for assistance in the search for Susan C. Mills, 59, who was last seen at approximately noon Monday, Dec. 12, leaving her residence on Halfway Road in the town of Elbridge.

In a Thursday news release, police described Mills as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds and having blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call State Police Headquarters in Oneida at (315) 366-6000.

