Police are looking for information that might lead to suspects regarding an incident of vandalism at a cemetery in Port Byron.

State police in Auburn said they received a report of damaged monuments and a head stone at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Park Street in the village that is believed to have happened between April 9 and April 10.

Troopers are seeking any tips from the public in regard to possible individuals responsible for the criminal mischief. Tips can be called into the state police barracks in Auburn at (315) 255-2767.