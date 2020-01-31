Police: Skaneateles High School students hospitalized after drug use

The Village of Skaneateles Police Department is investigating after Skaneateles High School students were hospitalized after abusing prescription drugs.

Police Chief Daniel Coon said Friday that he received a call from Skaneateles High School Vice Principal Michael Major on Jan. 24 asking him to send an officer to the high school for a drug-related incident.

Three students were determined to have taken drugs, Coon said. Coon said two of the students were brought to an urgent care facility before they were taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Both students have since been treated and released, One student was determined to not be as ill as the other two, Coon said, adding that he believes that student was taken home.

It is believed the students took Xanax, he said, noting that one student admitted also taking Ritalin and smoking marijuana. Police are looking into how the students obtained the drugs, Coon said Friday, adding that police hadn't spoken to all three students.

Dr. Jeffrey Bryant, the interim superintendent for the Skaneateles Central School District, could not be reached for comment.

