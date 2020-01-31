Police stepping up DWI enforcement for Super Bowl weekend

The New York State Police will crack down on impaired and reckless driving during Super Bowl weekend.

According to a news releases, the special STOP-DWI enforcement campaign will include increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify, and arrest impaired drivers, as well as underage drinker enforcement. The enforcement initiative runs from Saturday, Feb. 1, through Monday, Feb. 3.

While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the number of drinking and driving fatalities, police said, too many lives are still being lost because of crashes caused by impaired drivers. During the 2019 Super Bowl campaign, state police arrested 139 people for impaired driving and issued 7,891 total tickets.

During this enforcement period, drivers can expect a number of sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols. Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles as part of the operation. The CITE vehicles allow troopers to more easily identify motorists who are using handheld devices while driving. These vehicles blend in with every day traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

