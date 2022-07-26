Police: Suspect in Auburn shooting caught with loaded gun, cocaine

A suspect in a June shooting that left a woman critically injured outside an Auburn bar was arrested Monday, and police said that he was in possession of a loaded gun.

According to a Tuesday news release from the Auburn Police Department, the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force saw Antoine T. Clark, 38, of 71 Owasco St., get into the backseat of car in the vicinity of Owasco Street at about 7:21 p.m. Monday and began following the car.

As the vehicle traveled northeast through the city while utilizing side streets, the task force coordinated with the APD to conduct a traffic stop.

The car was pulled over on North Seward Avenue near Franklin Street, and police said that Clark was positively identified after officers interviewed the occupants. Clark initially refused to exit the vehicle after being commanded multiple times to do so, police said, and when he finally got out of the car, he tried to run.

After a brief struggle in the middle of North Seward Avenue, Clark was handcuffed and found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, police said, which was located in his waist band. He was also reported to have been in possession of 31.7 grams of powder cocaine, 10.7 grams of crack cocaine and 24.3 grams of a cutting agent, along with over $2,000 in cash.

Clark was arrested and held pending centralized arraignment on felony charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police said that Clark is one of the suspects in a June 26 shooting outside Lavish Lounge Bar & Restaurant at 288 Genesee St. that critically injured an employee. Police at the time said that a woman in her 20s suffered two gunshot wounds in the torso as at least two groups of men began shooting at each other outside the bar.

The woman was initially listed in critical but stable condition after emergency surgery at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The drug task force this week expressed thanks the APD Patrol Division, the APD Detective Bureau and Cayuga County E911 for their assistance in taking Clark into custody.