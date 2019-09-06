A Syracuse man was charged Thursday for allegedly trying to sell a stolen Xbox game system, the Auburn Police Department said.
The APD said Buck E. Taylor, 42, of 121 Green St., entered the Pawn King pawn shop in Auburn July 25 and signed documentation stating he owned the Xbox he was selling, police said, but police determined the system wasn't Taylor's and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
He was taken into custody at the Auburn police station Thursday and charged with first-degree falsifying business records, a class E felony. He was later arraigned at Auburn City Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due next in court Oct. 9.