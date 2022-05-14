Police: Teen charged after knife attack in Cayuga County

A teenager was charged with assault and a man was treated for a knife wound after a fight in the village of Meridian.

Auburn-based state police on Saturday reported that troopers responded at 10:42 p.m. Friday after an assault was reported at 11288 Bonta Bridge Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed the the victim, Sean R. Broadwell, 23, had been walking to his residence with his brother when a verbal argument ensued with a group of neighbor teens behind 11288 Bonta Bridge Road.

Troopers said that a 17-year-old armed himself with a large knife, confronted Broadwell and hit him with the knife, causing a large laceration.

Broadwell was transported to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The teenager was taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Cayuga County Youth Part Court and released to his mother.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0