 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
CAYUGA COUNTY

Police: Teen charged after knife attack in Cayuga County

  • Updated
  • 0
police
Deposit Photos

A teenager was charged with assault and a man was treated for a knife wound after a fight in the village of Meridian.

Auburn-based state police on Saturday reported that troopers responded at 10:42 p.m. Friday after an assault was reported at 11288 Bonta Bridge Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed the the victim, Sean R. Broadwell, 23, had been walking to his residence with his brother when a verbal argument ensued with a group of neighbor teens behind 11288 Bonta Bridge Road.

Troopers said that a 17-year-old armed himself with a large knife, confronted Broadwell and hit him with the knife, causing a large laceration.

Broadwell was transported to Upstate Medical Center in  Syracuse, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The teenager was taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Cayuga County Youth Part Court and released to his mother.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Marine Corps Body Bearers present a flag to Cayuga County WWII veterans during Operation Enduring Gratitude

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News