Police: Teen killed by drunk driver in Oswego County

An Oswego County teenager was killed and another critically injured when they were hit by a pickup truck operated by a drunk driver who then fled the scene, police said.
New York State Police said in a news releases that at 12:34 a.m. Saturday on Route 176 in the town of Hannibal a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck struck two of three pedestrians that were walking along the shoulder of the road. The driver immediately left the scene without stopping, police said.
Police said that 16-year-old Kaydence E. Nichols, of Hannibal, suffered fatal injuries as a result of being struck and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Riley P. Trumble, 17, of Hannibal, was also struck simultaneously and suffered severe injuries.
Trumble was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse by Menter Ambulance and was in critical but stable condition Saturday.
The suspect vehicle and operator were located a short time later by troopers with assistance from the Fulton Police Department.
The operator of the pickup truck, Christopher J. Rogers II, 29, of 217 Germandale Drive, Fulton, was subsequently arrested for the following charges: second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a class D felony; second-degree vehicular assault, a class E felony; leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, a class D felony; and driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor.
The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and the investigation was continuing Saturday afternoon.
The Hannibal Central School District notified the study body, police said, and the district made counseling services available at the high school on Saturday. Counseling will also be available beginning with the school day on Monday, Sept. 21.
Investigators want to speak with the operator and/or occupants of a sedan that was traveling closely behind the suspect vehicle when this collision occurred. This sedan was traveling in a southwesterly direction behind a white Ram pickup truck with South Carolina license plates. The people in the sedan are being asked to contact state police at (315) 366-6000.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.