Police: Teen killed by drunk driver in Oswego County

An Oswego County teenager was killed and another critically injured when they were hit by a pickup truck operated by a drunk driver who then fled the scene, police said.

New York State Police said in a news releases that at 12:34 a.m. Saturday on Route 176 in the town of Hannibal a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck struck two of three pedestrians that were walking along the shoulder of the road. The driver immediately left the scene without stopping, police said.

Police said that 16-year-old Kaydence E. Nichols, of Hannibal, suffered fatal injuries as a result of being struck and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Riley P. Trumble, 17, of Hannibal, was also struck simultaneously and suffered severe injuries.

Trumble was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse by Menter Ambulance and was in critical but stable condition Saturday.

The suspect vehicle and operator were located a short time later by troopers with assistance from the Fulton Police Department.