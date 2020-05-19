Police: Thieves hit barge moored on Owasco Lake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police are looking for thieves who used a boat to commit a larceny on Owasco Lake.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crime that took place on a barge moored off the south end of the pump house pier at Emerson Park in Owasco.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said that one or more people stole several items from the barge which is being used for a project on the city of Auburn water intake.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Bacon at (315) 253-1222 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at cayugacounty.us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 3