Police: Thieves hit barge moored on Owasco Lake

Police are looking for thieves who used a boat to commit a larceny on Owasco Lake.
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crime that took place on a barge moored off the south end of the pump house pier at Emerson Park in Owasco.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said that one or more people stole several items from the barge which is being used for a project on the city of Auburn water intake.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Bacon at (315) 253-1222 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at cayugacounty.us.
