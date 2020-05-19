Police: Thieves hit barge moored on Owasco Lake
barge

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said that thieves stole items from this barge in Owasco Lake.

Police are looking for thieves who used a boat to commit a larceny on Owasco Lake.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crime that took place on a barge moored off the south end of the pump house pier at Emerson Park in Owasco.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said that one or more people stole several items from the barge which is being used for a project on the city of Auburn water intake.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Bacon at (315) 253-1222 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at cayugacounty.us.

