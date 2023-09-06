A Syracuse woman evidently picked a bad time to steal from a Cayuga County retailer, because sheriff's deputies happened to be right outside.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office said that Rahkeal J. Jones, 21, and a juvenile suspect pushed two shopping carts full of stolen merchandise out of Dick's Sporting Goods in Aurelius Monday, but that both were quickly taken into custody by deputies who were in the area regarding a report of a fight.

Police said the stolen merchandise was valued at over $4,000.

Jones was charged with third-degree grand larceny, arraigned and sent to the Cayuga County Jail. The juvenile was issued an appearance ticket and released to a third party.

The sheriff's office said that anyone with information regarding this incident may contact Detective Josh Blanchard at (315) 253-3902 or leave a tip at cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip.