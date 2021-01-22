Police: Throop woman tried to set house on fire during domestic dispute

A Throop woman attempted to set her home ablaze during a domestic dispute Thursday, state police said.

State police said the call for a domestic incident came in at 4:52 p.m. A child in the home of Susan L. Miles, 57, and Miles' husband at 2235 Turnpike Road called in the accident, saying Miles and her husband were in an argument.

Miles brought out a Smith & Wesson handgun at one point, state police said, but did not point it at anyone or make threats with it. Police said Miles flipped a table over, put documents in the flipped-over table and set the documents on fire, but the fire did not spread. No one was injured.

She was charged with second-agree arson, a class B felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, and transported to the Cayuga County Jail.

