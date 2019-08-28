Auburn police arrested two men for violating court orders to stay away from specific people, said Auburn Police Department Lt. James Slayton.
Lee Michael Potter, 29, of 123 S. Fulton St. in Auburn, arrived at the residence of the person benefiting from the order to stay away — also known as an order of protection — and started banging on the door Tuesday night, Slayton said. He said Potter did not enter the residence and was found by police a short time later in the area.
According to the police report, Potter was arrested on Chapman Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony.
Police also arrested 31-year-old Austin Richard Deal at his residence at 36 Cayuga St., Apt. 1, in Auburn because Deal was seen with a person who has an order of protection against him, Slayton said. He was charged around 11 p.m. Tuesday with the class E felony of first-degree criminal contempt.