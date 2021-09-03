Police: Weapon displayed during confrontation at Cayuga County convenience store

A confrontation involving a crowd of people at a gas station in Genoa this week led to one person facing a felony weapons charge.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office said that at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, a series of confrontations took place between about nine people ranging in age from 13 to 32 at the Pit Stop gas station and convenience store on Route 34 in Genoa.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said that the incident culminated in Emily Clairmont, 32, of Walter Quarry Road, Genoa, taking an AR-15 style rifle from her vehicle and using it to menace a number of the teens that she and a male friend were in the confrontation with.

Clairmont was located by Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office detectives the following day in Tompkins County. She was taken into custody without incident, brought to the Cayuga County Public Safety Building where she was arrested, processed and brought to the Cayuga County Jail.

Police said that Clairmont was arraigned Thursday on a felony charge of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and held on $2,000 cash bail. The weapon was secured and is being held as evidence.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Robert Guarnieri at (315) 253-3545. Anonymous tips can be left at cayugacounty.us/452/Senda-Tip. People may also call the sheriff’s office at (315) 253-1179 and follow the prompts to reach any member or office.

