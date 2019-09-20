A woman found hiding in a car trunk in Ontario County is facing criminal charges in Cayuga County for alleged drug dealing, police said.
Auburn Police Department Sgt. Tim Spingler, head of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force, said Nicole Gerard Heidemann, 38, of 1326 W. Townline Road, Phelps, had sold prescription drugs and cocaine in late 2017 and early 2018 to an agent of the task force in Cayuga County. She was arrested by Auburn police Thursday after she was brought to Cayuga County from Ontario County, where she also faces charges.
News reports in Ontario County said that Heidemann was discovered hiding in the trunk of a car by Ontario County Sheriff's Office deputies Sept. 5 after a bench warrant had been issued for her.
Spingler said local law enforcement became aware earlier this month that Heidemann was in custody in the other county. The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office filed a motion for Heidemann to be transferred to Cayuga County to answer to charges, Spingler said.
Heidemann was brought to Cayuga County Thursday and charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, and fourth-degree conspiracy.
She was arraigned in Cayuga County Court and sent back to the Ontario County Jail, an official with the Cayuga County Court said. Her next day at Cayuga County Court is Sept. 26.