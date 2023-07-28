Police said they tracked down a suspect in a case that was opened nine months ago.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on Friday said that Anne E. Jones, of Syracuse, was arrested on a warrant this week on a charge of fourth-degree grand larceny.

The case goes back to Nov. 18, 2022, when members of the sheriff's office investigated a complaint of several bad checks being issued at BJ Wholesale at 11 Plaza Drive in Sennett. An investigation was conducted, and it was determined that Jones issued several bad checks over the course of a two-month period.

She was arrested Tuesday, arraigned in centralized arraignment and released with a later return date to the Town of Sennett Court.