Police zero in on suspect in destruction of Black Lives Matter banner at Auburn church

Police in Auburn have released images from a security camera in hopes that the public can identify a man believed to have damaged a Black Lives Matter banner outside a downtown church.

The banner with the saying “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter” had the word "Black" cut out of it at about 3 a.m. on July 6. Video footage from the area shows a white male wearing a dark hooded shirt, black sneakers, and possible grayish colored shorts approaching the banner at that time, and police believe he is the one who caused the damage.

The Auburn Police Department on Friday said it's seeking assistance from the public to identify the person in the footage and any other information as to who was responsible for the damage to the banner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD officer Bethany Guzalak at (315) 253-3231 or bguzalak@auburnny.gov. Callers are reminded that they may remain anonymous.