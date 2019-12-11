Forty-seven percent of New Yorkers plan to spend $500 or more on gifts during this holiday season, according to a statewide survey of consumers by the Siena College Research Institute.
Siena reports that one in five will spend $1,000 or more while 30% of New Yorkers plan to hold their gift spending under $300. While just over half of New Yorkers say they will keep their spending unchanged this year, 17% say they will increase their spending this year. Forty percent, unchanged from a year ago, say that they will do at least half of their holiday shopping online in 2019.
On related topics, 71% of those polled are either somewhat or very excited about the holiday season, up from 66% a year ago. During this time of the year, 51 percent of New Yorkers most often greet others with "Merry Christmas" while 38 percent prefer "Happy holidays." Seventy-two percent put up a Christmas tree in their home for the holiday season. Of those, by 65-34 percent, they choose artificial trees over real trees. Again this year, close to one-third of New Yorkers, 30 percent, say that they believe in Santa Claus. Belief in Santa is greatest among Catholics, suburban residents and those with children in their household.