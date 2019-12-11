{{featured_button_text}}
siena

Forty-seven percent of New Yorkers plan to spend $500 or more on gifts during this holiday season, according to a statewide survey of consumers by the Siena College Research Institute.

Siena reports that one in five will spend $1,000 or more while 30% of New Yorkers plan to hold their gift spending under $300. While just over half of New Yorkers say they will keep their spending unchanged this year, 17% say they will increase their spending this year. Forty percent, unchanged from a year ago, say that they will do at least half of their holiday shopping online in 2019.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

On related topics, 71% of those polled are either somewhat or very excited about the holiday season, up from 66% a year ago. During this time of the year, 51 percent of New Yorkers most often greet others with "Merry Christmas" while 38 percent prefer "Happy holidays." Seventy-two percent put up a Christmas tree in their home for the holiday season. Of those, by 65-34 percent, they choose artificial trees over real trees. Again this year, close to one-third of New Yorkers, 30 percent, say that they believe in Santa Claus. Belief in Santa is greatest among Catholics, suburban residents and those with children in their household.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0