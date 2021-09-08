Popular Cayuga County nature trail closed for construction of elevated walkway

• A new trail with stone steps to safely guide hikers down a steep ravine to view Upper Carpenter Falls from a stream-level vantage

The DEC said that in addition to the new accessibility features, the elevated boardwalk and stone steps will protect sensitive soil and vegetation from destruction and erosion sometimes caused by pedestrian traffic on the site’s steep slopes, which will also help safeguard water quality in Bear Swamp Creek and Skaneateles Lake.

The DEC said that it encouraged public input during the design process, including a comment period with public information sessions held in August 2019, and the comments received influenced the final project design. Phase 2 of the project will address access to the Lower Falls, including the repair and improvement of an existing foot trail.

“DEC is thrilled this project, which will create more opportunities for visitors of all abilities to safely view Carpenter Falls, is underway,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a news release. “In addition to improving public access at this special place, DEC designed these new features and upgrades to help reduce long-term environmental impacts to the area and protect water quality in Skaneateles Lake, a popular recreation destination and the source of drinking water for the city of Syracuse and surrounding areas.”

