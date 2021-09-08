Popular Cayuga County nature trail closed for construction of elevated walkway

A popular outdoor recreation area in Cayuga County will be closed for about one year during the construction phase of a project aimed at improving the visitor experience there.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Wednesday announced that work has started on a $1.25 million project to improve public access at Carpenter Falls Unique Area off Route 41A in the town of Niles. The site will remain closed for the duration of construction, which is expected to be completed in 2022.
Carpenter Falls Unique Area is a 37-acre property with steep terrain and waterfalls. It was conveyed to the DEC in 2008 by the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The site enhancement project is being undertaken in two phases.
Improvements to be made include:
• New on-site paved parking lot for 20 single vehicles, designed with green infrastructure to manage stormwater
• Bicycle rack to accommodate cyclists
• Accessible commercial chemical toilet with a screened enclosure near the parking area
• New elevated boardwalk accessible to visitors of all abilities, leading 630 feet from the parking lot to an observation platform
• Accessible observation platform where visitors can view the 90-foot-tall Upper Carpenter Falls
• A new trail with stone steps to safely guide hikers down a steep ravine to view Upper Carpenter Falls from a stream-level vantage
The DEC said that in addition to the new accessibility features, the elevated boardwalk and stone steps will protect sensitive soil and vegetation from destruction and erosion sometimes caused by pedestrian traffic on the site’s steep slopes, which will also help safeguard water quality in Bear Swamp Creek and Skaneateles Lake.
The DEC said that it encouraged public input during the design process, including a comment period with public information sessions held in August 2019, and the comments received influenced the final project design. Phase 2 of the project will address access to the Lower Falls, including the repair and improvement of an existing foot trail.
“DEC is thrilled this project, which will create more opportunities for visitors of all abilities to safely view Carpenter Falls, is underway,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a news release. “In addition to improving public access at this special place, DEC designed these new features and upgrades to help reduce long-term environmental impacts to the area and protect water quality in Skaneateles Lake, a popular recreation destination and the source of drinking water for the city of Syracuse and surrounding areas.”