Port Byron among upcoming vaccine clinic locations in Cayuga County

Port Byron High School will be the site of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The Cayuga County Health Department on Friday announced two upcoming clinics.

One will be held from 4 to 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at the Events Center at the Finger Lakes Mall. The clinic will offer Pfizer pediatric first and second doses for children 5–11; Pfizer first, second, and booster doses for people 12 and older; and Moderna first, second, and booster doses for those 18 and older.

The clinic will be located in the former Spirit Halloween store. There will be no access from inside the mall, so people are asked to enter through the back of the mall near the movie theaters.

A clinic at Port Byron High School will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 12, offering Pfizer pediatric first and second doses for 5- to 11-year-olds; Pfizer first, second, and booster doses for individuals 12 years and older; and Moderna first, second, and booster doses for people 18 and older.

Both clinics will both be available for walk-ins, or people may make an appointment ahead of time by visiting cayugacounty.us/health.

These clinics are restricted to Cayuga County residents, and visitors are asked to bring their insurance card and a vaccine card if receiving a second dose or booster.

The availability of the vaccine is not limited to just the health department. Individuals are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and healthcare providers to get an appointment.

For anyone without access to the internet, city, town and village clerks can assist with online registration as well as the Cayuga Community Health Network by calling (315) 252-4212.

