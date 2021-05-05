Port Byron apartment project denied funding, but developer still committed

+3 As Port Byron apartments buyer seeks funds, tenants say conditions worsening A Rochester developer hopes 2021 is the year it receives the state funding it needs to move forward on plans to replace an apartment complex i…

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The other 39 units in DePaul's complex would be available to tenants of Church Street Apartments, which has the same number of units. The developer is under contract to purchase the 27 Church St. property from its owner, Housing Management Resources of Massachusetts, once it has the funding to begin the project. The current complex, a former school building, would be demolished. The Cayuga County Legislature has also authorized the sale of an adjacent property with the former school's gym and auditorium, at 29 Church St., to DePaul. That property would become recreation space.

The project has received local support from not just the Legislature, but county Director of Community Services Ray Bizzari. He told The Citizen in March that DePaul's complex would meet a need for affordable housing in the northern part of the county. Additionally, the complex would provide services for its 30 supportive units, including transportation to medical appointments.

Another supporter of the project is Port Byron Mayor Ron Wilson, who told The Citizen Wednesday that he's "at a loss" it didn't receive the Homes and Community Renewal funding.

"It's a good project. There are numerous people interested," he said. "People coming in wanting to know when they can sign up."