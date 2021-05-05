Port Byron apartment project denied funding, but developer still committed

The developer hoping to replace a deteriorating apartment complex in Port Byron did not receive the state funding it sought, but said it still intends to pursue the project.
DePaul Properties, of Rochester, applied for the funding from the state's affordable housing agency, Homes and Community Renewal. It would have supported the developer's $26 million proposal to replace Church Street Apartments in the Cayuga County village with a new, 69-unit supportive housing complex for seniors and people with mental health issues. However, the developer was not among the projects announced by the agency last week as receiving funds for affordable housing developments this year. The agency did award $4.9 million to a senior housing development in Sennett.
"We are extremely disappointed that the project was not funded," said Marcia Dlutek, vice president of communications and development for DePaul, in an email to The Citizen.
"DePaul does intend to pursue the project and is currently exploring options. However, we have no further information at this time," Dlutek added.
DePaul Vice President Gillian Conde told The Citizen in March that if it didn't receive the funding, it would use the agency's feedback to make its application more competitive next year. The developer missed out on the same funding last year. But it has secured from the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative an award of $25,000 per year, for five years, for each of the 30 supportive housing units it plans to build in Port Byron. The developer hopes that and an award from Homes and Community Renewal will add up to $15 million, leaving it with $11 million to fund privately.
The other 39 units in DePaul's complex would be available to tenants of Church Street Apartments, which has the same number of units. The developer is under contract to purchase the 27 Church St. property from its owner, Housing Management Resources of Massachusetts, once it has the funding to begin the project. The current complex, a former school building, would be demolished. The Cayuga County Legislature has also authorized the sale of an adjacent property with the former school's gym and auditorium, at 29 Church St., to DePaul. That property would become recreation space.
The project has received local support from not just the Legislature, but county Director of Community Services Ray Bizzari. He told The Citizen in March that DePaul's complex would meet a need for affordable housing in the northern part of the county. Additionally, the complex would provide services for its 30 supportive units, including transportation to medical appointments.
Another supporter of the project is Port Byron Mayor Ron Wilson, who told The Citizen Wednesday that he's "at a loss" it didn't receive the Homes and Community Renewal funding.
"It's a good project. There are numerous people interested," he said. "People coming in wanting to know when they can sign up."
The other reason Wilson supports the project is because he'd like to see something done with Church Street Apartments, which he called "an eyesore." Stating his belief that Housing Management Resources is no longer investing in the property due to its agreement with DePaul, Wilson said the village has responded to several complaints about the complex's heat, laundry room and more.
Residents of the complex shared the same complaints with The Citizen in March.
"They don't want any part of anything here," one resident said of Housing Management Resources. "Meanwhile, we're suffering here."
