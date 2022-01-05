Port Byron apartment project to proceed after meeting funding goal

The developer of a $28 million apartment complex in Port Byron has secured the funding it sought to proceed with the project.

DePaul Properties, of Rochester, received the news last week that it has secured more than $10 million in funding from New York's affordable housing agency, Homes and Community Renewal.

The funding includes $4.5 million from the Federal Housing Trust Fund and $4.2 million from the Supportive Housing Opportunity Program, as the project will create 30 supportive housing units for seniors and people with mental health issues. The rest of the complex will consist of 39 units for current tenants of Church Street Apartments at 27-29 Church St., which the project will replace.

DePaul also secured almost $2 million in low-income housing tax credits from Homes and Community Renewal, a $168,650 grant from the state Office of Mental Health and a $69,000 incentive from the state Energy Research and Development Authority. The developer previously secured $3.75 million in operating funds for the 30 units from the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.

Altogether, the awards allow DePaul to meet its funding goal for the project, Vice President Gillian Conde told The Citizen. The developer hoped to secure about $15 million in funding, and will finance the remainder of the project through future rental income. DePaul now hopes to close on the properties by April, Conde said, and start construction by early summer.

"It's very exciting," she said. "I think it's going to be wonderful for the folks there and for Port Byron, and an asset for the businesses in that area with 69 brand new apartments."

DePaul has an agreement in place to purchase Church Street Apartments from owner Housing Management Resources, of Quincy, Massachusetts. Conde said the developer recently collaborated with the owner to send a letter to the complex's residents informing them of the funding news and pending change in ownership. DePaul will begin managing the complex when the sale closes, she continued, and will assess its condition in order to determine what improvements it needs. Residents told The Citizen last year the complex has persistent heating, mold and other problems.

The complex is located in a former Port Byron school building at 27 Church St., and is neighbored by a former gym and auditorium at 29 Church St. The latter property is being foreclosed upon by the county due to tax debt, but the Legislature has authorized its sale to DePaul. The developer will build its new complex in front of the current one, Conde said, and demolish the former school building after residents have moved over. The gym and auditorium will be demolished as well, and replaced with recreation areas that include a playground, basketball court and dog park.

Residents of the complex's 30 supportive housing units will receive help connecting to local resources from full-time housing specialists on site, Conde said. The units will also be built with accessibility support for seniors who are frail. Ray Bizzari, the county's director of community services, said that aspect of the complex is especially needed in the northern part of Cayuga County.

Bizzari went on to praise DePaul for being "extremely tenacious" about securing the funding from Homes and Community Renewal. The developer applied for it three years in a row.

"This project will be a significant upgrade to the property and is sorely needed," he told The Citizen. "Clean, modern, safe and affordable housing is everyone’s right."

