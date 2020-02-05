Port Byron CPA promoted by Dermody, Burke & Brown

A Port Byron woman was one of several employees recently promoted by Dermody, Burke & Brown CPAs.
You have free articles remaining.
According to a news release, Nirissa Miller, CPA has been promoted to Audit Senior Associate. She performs audit engagements for not-for-profit organizations, school districts, and for-profit entities. Miller received an Associate of Science degree in Business Administration from Onondaga Community College and a Master of Business Administration, with a Concentration in Accounting, from Le Moyne College. She is a member of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
Dermody, Burke & Brown has been serving the central New York business community since 1956. With offices in Syracuse, Auburn, New Hartford, and Rome, it is one of the largest independently locally-owned accounting and business advisory firms in central New York.