Port Byron delays resuming in-person classes amid COVID-19 spike

"We will convene safety and building teams to examine our COVID-19 plan and to make recommendations for adjustments in light of the increasing spread of the virus and changes in state laws and regulations since we originally wrote the plan back in August. These adjustments along with random voluntary testing will assist us in the relaunching of in-person schooling," O'Brien said. "Some of the brave frontline workers in the battle against the virus in Port Byron have already received the first dose of the vaccine. We are getting so close to the end of this nightmare. But much like running a 26-mile marathon, the last mile is the most difficult mile. We are nearing the 25th mile and I have no doubt we will finish the race. We need to heed the advice of health experts and finally put this tragic time behind us for good."