Port Byron delays resuming in-person classes amid COVID-19 spike

The Port Byron Central School District is pushing back the date for in-person learning to resume, citing increased local COVID-19 cases.
In a letter to families on the district's website, Port Byron Superintendent Neil O'Brien said Tuesday that remote learning will now continue until Jan. 11. Earlier this month, the district transitioned to all-remote before the start of holiday break, with the original plan to resume in-person education on Jan. 4.
O'Brien said in Tuesday's note that the latest choice was made due "to the county having reached seven percent of the population currently under quarantined or having the virus." He noted that the district is also concerned about that number rising, considering the likelihood of spread from private gatherings during the holidays.
"Five or so days following each holiday will be strong indicators on the impact family celebrations will have on the spread of the virus. It is this data that will inform us of how we can proceed during the weeks ahead," O'Brien said. "We hope people are heeding the warnings of health officials, but we must plan according to information at hand. The numbers will drive our decision making."
O'Brien added that the district has set up infrastructure for voluntary rapid testing for students and staff, with the county's assistance. The district has 400 tests in stock, and they will be used once students return to in-person instruction.
Permission slips and a letter explaining the testing process will be sent to families.
"We will convene safety and building teams to examine our COVID-19 plan and to make recommendations for adjustments in light of the increasing spread of the virus and changes in state laws and regulations since we originally wrote the plan back in August. These adjustments along with random voluntary testing will assist us in the relaunching of in-person schooling," O'Brien said. "Some of the brave frontline workers in the battle against the virus in Port Byron have already received the first dose of the vaccine. We are getting so close to the end of this nightmare. But much like running a 26-mile marathon, the last mile is the most difficult mile. We are nearing the 25th mile and I have no doubt we will finish the race. We need to heed the advice of health experts and finally put this tragic time behind us for good."
Citing the expectation of high COVID-19 rates in the community in early January, the Auburn Enlarged City School District and Skaneateles Central School District have previously announced plans to start with remote-only learning the first two weeks after New Year's Day. The remaining local districts are planning to resume in-school classes on Jan. 4.