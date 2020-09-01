Port Byron elementary school recognized for mental health, emotional support focus

The school's Student Support Team, made up of principal Julie Podolak, vice principal Erica Sinicropi, licensed mental health counselor Stacy Austin-Root, and the school’s psychologist and counselor met and identified families and students the support team believed could benefit from extra support during the summer months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the page said. The intention is to hold weekly videoconferencing checkups with students and families in order to see how they are doing and if any issues have arisen.

“We just want to let the students know we’re still here for them,” Austin-Root said on the website page. “Obviously we would rather see them in person, but I think the next best thing is to see them on the computer and not just talk to them on the phone.”

The support team created a three-tier system for spotting student need: The first tier is for weekly checkups; tier two is to check on people with basic needs; and tier three is for people in need of counseling. This work continues what the school had been doing since facilities were shuttered in the spring due to the outbreak.

