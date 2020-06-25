Port Byron Erie Canal park recognized for excellence

The Old Erie Canal Heritage Park in Port Byron has been recognized as one of the top attractions on the canal corridor.
The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor on Thursday announced that the Port Byron park and Gateway Harbor of the Tonawandas in North Tonawanda and Tonawanda are the 2020 Erie Canalway Heritage Award of Excellence winners. The Port of Newark in Newark received honorable mention.
According to a news release, the Heritage Award honors significant places of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and recognizes excellence in advancing the goals of the Erie Canalway Preservation and Management Plan. A five-person independent jury selected award recipients based on a written application and a virtual site interview with community leaders and stakeholders.
The Heritage Corridor described the unique aspects of the Cayuga County attraction:
"What was once an abandoned canal lock along the NYS Thruway is now a regional destination featuring a visitor center, restored historical buildings, and the unearthed Lock 52. Years of perseverance, fundraising, and sweat equity provided by the Canal Society of New York State, working in partnership with the NYS Thruway Authority and others, are behind every facet of the park.
"Visitors begin at the park’s visitor center, where displays of historic canal objects and an 1893 large-scale lock model orient them to the site. They are then invited to walk through the massive stone structure of Lock 52, built in 1853, and tour the restored 1894 Erie House Tavern & Hotel, mule barn and blacksmith shop. Interpretive signs and volunteers share information and stories about the 19th century waterway.
"Located along the NYS Thruway between exits 40 and 41, the park is accessible from a dedicated eastbound Thruway exit, as well as from NY Route 31 in Port Byron. In 2019, patrons came from every state in the nation and 60 countries. The park’s unique location enables the Canal Society to reach a whole new audience. Travelers who might not otherwise take the time to stop for an off-route historic attraction, are introduced to New York’s canal heritage and to the many places where they can visit the canal today."
“We are proud to recognize these extraordinary places that have capitalized on their canal heritage to revitalize their waterfronts and communities,” said Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, said in a statement. “Each project is unique in scope and concept, but they all make the Canalway Corridor a more vibrant place to live and visit." They serve as valuable models for what can be accomplished with thoughtful planning, sound investments, and collaboration among diverse stakeholders.”
