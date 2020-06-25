Port Byron Erie Canal park recognized for excellence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Old Erie Canal Heritage Park in Port Byron has been recognized as one of the top attractions on the canal corridor.

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor on Thursday announced that the Port Byron park and Gateway Harbor of the Tonawandas in North Tonawanda and Tonawanda are the 2020 Erie Canalway Heritage Award of Excellence winners. The Port of Newark in Newark received honorable mention.

According to a news release, the Heritage Award honors significant places of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and recognizes excellence in advancing the goals of the Erie Canalway Preservation and Management Plan. A five-person independent jury selected award recipients based on a written application and a virtual site interview with community leaders and stakeholders.

The Heritage Corridor described the unique aspects of the Cayuga County attraction:

"What was once an abandoned canal lock along the NYS Thruway is now a regional destination featuring a visitor center, restored historical buildings, and the unearthed Lock 52. Years of perseverance, fundraising, and sweat equity provided by the Canal Society of New York State, working in partnership with the NYS Thruway Authority and others, are behind every facet of the park.