Port Byron Fire Department encouraging community to share helpful information via app

The Port Byron Fire Department is encouraging community members to safely share information about their homes and family members that can help emergency responders be better prepared in case of emergency.

The department is promoting the use of a mobile app that families may use to upload information about their family, their home and their pets, including the particular needs of any elderly, disabled or children in the home.

In addition, homeowners can alert the fire department to any particular hazards at the home, such as the location of propane tanks, gas and electricity shut-offs and any unique access issues such as driveway gates or the presence of solar panels on the roof.

The fire department said that having this information can save valuable time as first-responders are on their way to a home during an emergency.

Each user can decide how much information to securely share on the platform, and information can be updated through the app.

The app — MyLocalSafety — can be found at the Apple app or Google Play stores and is free to download. Local users should enter the following code number to add the Port Byron Fire Department: 842441. More information and links can be found at mylocalsafety.com.

"We are excited to bring this app to our community and are confident that this will help us in responding to emergencies," Port Byron Fire Chief Corey Rooker said in a post on the department's Facebook page. "This is the digital equivalent to the old 'save my child' and 'save my pet' window stickers, but far better. The information entered in this app will populate right within the digital mapping tools of the IamResponding app that we already use to receive emergency alerts, so this information will immediately show on a tool that we are already using. We are very hopeful that the community will use this free app so that we can better protect their homes and families."

For additional information, contact Rooker at portbyronfd1871@gmail.com.