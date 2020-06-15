Port Byron man charged with sexually abusing child

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Port Byron man faces charges that he subjected a child under the age of 15 to sexual acts.

In a press release issued Monday, the New York State Police said William C. Evans III, 36, was arrested and charged with a criminal sex act, a second-degree felony. Evans was processed at the state police Auburn station and sent to the Cayuga County Jail to await Cayuga County CAP Court. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Troopers ask anyone with information regarding Evans and these incidents to contact Investigator Gregory Cool at the Waterloo Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (315) 539-3530 or gregory.cool@troopers.ny.gov.​

State police did not provide any additional details.

