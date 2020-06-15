You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Port Byron man charged with sexually abusing child
alert

Port Byron man charged with sexually abusing child

{{featured_button_text}}
Evans

Evans

A Port Byron man faces charges that he subjected a child under the age of 15 to sexual acts.

In a press release issued Monday, the New York State Police said William C. Evans III, 36, was arrested and charged with a criminal sex act, a second-degree felony.  Evans was processed at the state police Auburn station and sent to the Cayuga County Jail to await Cayuga County CAP Court.  The investigation is currently ongoing.  

Troopers ask anyone with information regarding Evans and these incidents to contact Investigator Gregory Cool at the Waterloo Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (315) 539-3530 or gregory.cool@troopers.ny.gov.​

State police did not provide any additional details.

0
0
1
0
15

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Gov. Cuomo's June 14 public briefing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News