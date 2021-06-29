Port Byron man dies after crash at Ontario County racetrack

Authorities on Tuesday had not yet determined a cause of death for a Port Byron man pulled the wreckage of race car over the weekend.

The Ontario County Sheriff's Office is awaiting autopsy results in the death of Brian Hoisington, 49, who was involved in a crash Saturday at Paradise Speedway in the Ontario County town of Phelps.

The sheriff's office on Tuesday provided a copy of a preliminary investigative report that said emergency crews responded to the report of a crash with an unresponsive victim at the Hayes Road racetrack.

Hoisington was extricated from his race car by track crews and responding fire crews from the Oaks Corners and Phelps Fire Departments, police said, and medical care was provided by Paradise Speedway medics, Phelps Ambulance and Finger Lakes Ambulance. Mercy Flight also responded to the track.

Hoisington was pronounced dead at the scene, and the cause of death remains under investigation.

The sheriff's said that it was also assisted at the scene by New York State Police.

