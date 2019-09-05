AUBURN — A Port Byron man who entered into a guilty plea about three months ago was sentenced Thursday in Cayuga County Court, following two adjournments.
Westley Alfred, 38, formerly of 1347 Haiti Rd., in Port Byron, began a turbulent period of interim probation on May 17 after he pleaded guilty to two felonies and three misdemeanors related to drugs, stolen property and vehicular crimes. New York State Police found Alfred in the village of Weedsport in the early morning of July 24, 2018 inside a stolen car and in possession of a controlled substance. Alfred ultimately faced one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony.
Due to a separate incident in May 2018, Alfred was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, a class B felony, and three misdemeanors: operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
At the time Alfred was scheduled to be sentenced for those charges on July 25, defense attorney Rome Canzano said in court that he hadn't been able to get a hold of his client and that Alfred had been picked up on a warrant. Alfred was due in court again on Aug. 8, at which time Senior Assistant Cayuga County District Attorney Christopher Valdina said Alfred's interim probation had been a "disaster so far" and recommended another adjournment.
In court on Thursday, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said Alfred "clearly has a serious drug issue," reviewing Alfred's previous legal and substance abuse history. Budelmann also noted that Alfred did not follow instructions while on interim probation and did not meet with his attorney, either. Canzano told Judge Thomas Leone he was going to ask for a shock camp order or request the Willard Drug Treatment program out of concern that Alfred's addiction will kill him.
For felony possession of narcotics, Leone gave Alfred 3.5 years in prison with a shock camp component — an element of the sentence that Leone said he was initially against. "I'm taking into account the troubles you've been through," Leone said, and told Alfred to thank Canzano and Budelmann for changing his mind. Shock camp is a six-month form of incarceration modeled on a military-style boot camp.
In addition to prison time, Alfred was sentenced to two years of post-release supervision and was ordered to pay $380 in restitution. Leone handed down separate sentences for the other four charges, which were all shorter than 3.5 years and will be served concurrently to each other.
Also in court:
• Stephanie Weaver, 22, of 64 Grant Ave., Apt. 3, Auburn, pleaded guilty to attempted tampering with physical evidence, a misdemeanor.
Weaver admitted on Thursday that she threw a knife that was used in a stabbing into a body of water. She was charged along with 20-year-old Noah Oakes, who was identified at the time as her boyfriend, in connection to a June 2 stabbing on Grant Avenue in Auburn. Officers from the Auburn Police Department detained Oakes shortly after they arrived at the scene to respond to a fight.
Police said at the time that the victim was later released from Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse after receiving treatment there for lacerations to the head and left bicep. Oakes was charged June 2 with the felonies of second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police said he possessed a knife at the time of the incident.
Weaver was promised a sentence of three years probation with a shock camp component and mental health treatment. Leone also issued an order of protection against Weaver, benefiting the victim of the stabbing. Her sentencing will take place Aug. 13.
• Joshua Bilinski, 27, of 230 State St., Apt. 3, Auburn, pleaded guilty to first-degree falsifying business records, a class E felony.
On July 9, Bilinski stole his sister's cellphone and exchanged it for $265 through an ecoATM at the Walmart in Auburn. The machines allow people to recycle old cellphones, tablets and other devices for money. He was charged Aug. 6 after turning himself into APD in response to a warrant for his arrest.
As a second felony offender, Bilinski faced a maximum of two to four years in prison but was promised a conditional sentence of 1.5 to three years in prison in exchange for his guilty plea. He will also receive treatment through the Willard Drug Treatment program. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 7.