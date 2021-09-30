 Skip to main content
Port Byron man killed in motorcycle crash
  • Updated
A Port Byron man has died after a motorcycle crash in northern Cayuga County on Wednesday. 

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Route 38 in the town of Victory. When deputies responded at 9:10 p.m., they located the operator of the motorcycle Joshua Gallup, 38, of Port Byron. Gallup was pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to the sheriff's office, Gallup was driving a 2006 Honda heading south on Route 38 when he left the west shoulder of the road and struck a driveway culvert. 

Multiple agencies assisted the sheriff's office at the scene, including Cayuga County E-911, New York State Police, CIMVAC Ambulance, Lakeshore Ambulance, Cato and Victory fire departments, and the Cayuga County Coroner's Office. 

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash should contact Detective Joshua Blanchard at (315) 253-3902. 

