Port Byron man to pay $33K for stolen timber, machine parts

Still, Leone went ahead with the original agreement of $18,983, which he said was a number produced in "good faith."

"The last thing I want to do is set aside this plea," Leone said.

Kent was ordered to pay restitution totaling $33,982, plus surcharges and a $50 DNA testing fee. He will also spend five years on probation and spend weekends for the next four months in the Cayuga County Jail.

He was ordered to report to the jail next Friday at 6 p.m. and make monthly payments.

Also in court:

• A 37-year-old woman from Moravia was found sleeping in someone else's bed after climbing into the residence through a window, Budelmann said on Thursday. There was glass and blood in the hallway and in the bed sheets, he added later.

Beth Fiume, of 27 Flamingo Drive, pleaded guilty Thursday to third-degree burglary, but only after Leone called a recess in response to Fiume's first unsuccessful attempt to give an admission.

Leone described the alleged facts of the crime, that she knowingly entering a neighbor's home on Flamingo Drive in the Town of Locke with the intent to steal. He asked if that was correct.