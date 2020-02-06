Port Byron man to pay $33K for stolen timber, machine parts

AUBURN — Prior to Thursday, it was unclear how much restitution a Port Byron man convicted of two counts of third-degree grand larceny was going to owe as part of his plea deal.
When Richard Kent, 32, pleaded guilty Nov. 7 to illegally logging trees in September 2017 on someone else's land in Sterling, he was told he had to pay $18,983 in restitution — which accounted for how much the logged timber was worth.
That restitution came under scrutiny during a court proceeding on Jan. 23, due to an assessment submitted with Kent's pre-sentence report that calculated a total of $22,106 to restore the land and repair damaged trees.
"This is the first time I've seen another number," said defense attorney Charles Thomas during the January proceeding, when Kent was scheduled to be sentenced.
Judge Thomas Leone postponed the sentencing, saying he wasn't comfortable going forward with the arranged deal that included the original $18,983 restitution and $15,000 for a separate crime.
Kent stole $15,000 worth of parts from a John Deer bulldozer he was leasing. He pleaded guilty Nov. 8 to a second charge of third-degree grand larceny in connection to that incident.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said Thursday that the discrepancy was a "simple mistake" that happened during the plea, when Chief ADA Christopher Valdina offered the amount Kent was charged with stealing as the total amount of restitution.
Still, Leone went ahead with the original agreement of $18,983, which he said was a number produced in "good faith."
"The last thing I want to do is set aside this plea," Leone said.
Kent was ordered to pay restitution totaling $33,982, plus surcharges and a $50 DNA testing fee. He will also spend five years on probation and spend weekends for the next four months in the Cayuga County Jail.
He was ordered to report to the jail next Friday at 6 p.m. and make monthly payments.
Also in court:
• A 37-year-old woman from Moravia was found sleeping in someone else's bed after climbing into the residence through a window, Budelmann said on Thursday. There was glass and blood in the hallway and in the bed sheets, he added later.
Beth Fiume, of 27 Flamingo Drive, pleaded guilty Thursday to third-degree burglary, but only after Leone called a recess in response to Fiume's first unsuccessful attempt to give an admission.
Leone described the alleged facts of the crime, that she knowingly entering a neighbor's home on Flamingo Drive in the Town of Locke with the intent to steal. He asked if that was correct.
"Kind of," Fiume said, explaining at first that she went into the wrong home while drunk and took a jar of change that she said looked like one she had.
Leone offered her the choice to not take the plea bargain and instead have her case be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment if she had a legitimate defense to the allegation.
Since Fiume said she didn't want to do that, and preferred the offered sentence of felony drug court with five years of probation supervision, Leone called for a five-minute recess.
When court resumed, Leone asked, "Are we going to be able to salvage this?"
Potentially avoiding a maximum of seven years in prison, Fiume was able to salvage the plea bargain by admitting that she went into the neighbor's home on Nov. 22 with the intent to steal alcohol.
Her sentence also included a period of incarceration in the jail, which she already served while being in custody after her arrest. Her sentencing is scheduled for April 9.
• An Auburn man who sold and conspired to sell cocaine in the city in the summer of 2018 was sentenced to prison time.
Kyle Session, 33, pleaded guilty Dec. 5 to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and fourth-degree conspiracy, a class E felony.
Budelmann called Session's legal history "substantial" and listed a number of Session's arrests going back to 2007. "He's had a number of opportunities at rehabilitation both inside and outside" treatment, he said.
In a statement to the court, Session said, "I'd like to apologize for my actions to the community and the people I sold drugs to."
Leone sentenced him to four years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision for the drug sale and 1.5 to three years for the contempt charge — sentences that will run concurrent to each other.
• A 39-year-old man was sentenced to 1.5 to three years in prison with a shock camp order.
Jason Colon, of 6557 Mullen Drive, Auburn, pleaded guilty Dec. 5 to an aggravated family offense, a class E felony. At that time, he was mistakenly offered a different sentence of one to three years, which carried a shorter minimum term by six months.
During a Dec. 19 court proceeding, Colon was told he was not eligible for the original offer as a second felony offender but that he could withdraw his plea to renegotiate or go to trial.
Colon at that time that he wanted to go forward with 1.5 to three years with shock camp, which was the sentence Leone imposed on Thursday.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.