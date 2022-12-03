Port Byron marks special places in history

What do Abraham Lincoln’s funeral train and a Bible he once owned, a noted Mormon church leader who founded Salt Lake City, and a mincemeat company have in common?

All were commemorated with four roadside markers officially unveiled Saturday in Port Byron.

The markers – two in the village triangle, one on a roadside and the other in a village park – were purchased through the assistance of the Syracuse-based Pomeroy Foundation, which finances such commemorations with historic plaques, but only after extensive documentation is presented and verified.

History buffs and village officials gathered at the village hall for a formal presentation, which featured the history nuggets related to the plaques as well as the stories of how they came to be.

The sixteenth president’s funeral train stopped just outside of the village on April 27, 1865, amid a depot draped with mourning cloths and two large American flags, on its journey from Washington D.C. to his final resting place in Illinois.

Dr. Linda Townsend, while teaching at Port Byron High School in 2002 about the Lincoln assassination, told her students about the funeral train’s local stop, said she was asked by a student, Blake Garrigan, why there were no signs related to that history.

“I conducted a nationwide search for research materials and documents,” Townsend said, knowing that funding for signage would require extensive verification. “The quest continued, researching the internet, Library of Congress, the National Archives, national and local newspapers, contacting Lincoln authors and historians … an endless quest to obtain primary source documents.”

Vital to the historical quest, Townsend said, were Village Historian Dawn Roe, Mayor Wilson, and the village board.

Another commemorated Lincoln connection is the Bible presented to the Great Emancipator in 1861 by Port Byron farmer Amos King, also exhaustively verified.

A home once owned by Brigham Young, the second leader of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, stands in Port Byron, recognized with a plaque at the Village Triangle along with the Amos King Bible.

The Gutchess Mincemeant Company pioneered production of what was a staple food source as a pie filling in the late Nineteenth Century, and is recognized on South Main Street where the factory once stood.

“It is a tremendous honor,” said Dawn Roe, an accounting coordinator, of her involvement. “It allows us to bring old history back to life and allows me to give back to my community. You are always finding something new.”

The signs were erected over the past two years, the historians said, but COVID restrictions prevented formal dedications during the period. The signs were obtained and placed at no additional cost to taxpayers.

“It’s important that people know some of the history of their own community, perhaps it may spur them to get involved and to preserve local history further,” said Mayor Ron Wilson, a retired teacher. “The dedication that has gone into these projects was at a very high level. I hope people in other communities might look into working with the Pomeroy Foundation in getting signs for their own communities.”