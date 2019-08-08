Jennifer Vizza, a Port Byron resident, has been named the 2019 Outstanding Customer Service Representative recipient of New York State by the National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research, according to a press release.
To qualify for this award, Vizza submitted an essay on techniques and tools that make her better at customer service. Additionally, she was selected for demonstrating outstanding service and professionalism within the insurance community.
Vizza began her insurance career as a customer service representative in 2016. She was recruited into the Insurance Profession by Market Alternatives LLC in Newark, where she served in personal lines, commercial lines, claims and as an office manager. Vizza has been a member of the Professional Insurance Agents since 2016, and in 2018, she attained her CISR designation.
"Ms. Vizza was chosen as a state winner for exemplifying the characteristics and qualifications required to be eligible for the prestigious National Outstanding CSR of the Year Award," said President of the National Alliance William T. Hold in the press release. "She presents the backbone of the insurance community, those customer service representatives distinguished for providing exceptional service on a daily basis."
Vizza is now one of 38 individuals eligible for the national award. The award issues a $2,000 cash prize and a scholarship for the recipient's employer to any program offered by the National Alliance.