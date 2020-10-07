Port Byron school district in final stages of getting a patrol officer

A salary for the position hasn't been finalized yet, but the officer would work for, be paid by and be insured by the county. The school district would reimburse the county for the person's salary and equipment costs, Schenck said.

While the district and county moved quickly on making this position a realty in early 2020, Schenck said, the COVID-19 pandemic stalled progress for months. In the summer, however, conversations began picking up again and then negotiations "went full speed ahead" in September, O'Brien said.

"We're just very excited to be able to work with the county. The community overwhelmingly has asked for us to re-institute (a school resource officer) and we're very excited to go forward," he said.

Assuming this position is created, Schenck wants to eventually offer the program to other county school districts currently without a school resource officer.

Schenck said the Port Byron district, the police association union and other sheriff's office members have put a great deal of time into the effort, but he feels it is worth it.

"I firmly believe that bringing that law enforcement officer into the Port Byron school district and giving them the opportunity to have somebody there in that capacity, it's worth that effort because we need to make sure that we have somebody there providing law enforcement services, protecting our children and building those relationships," he said. "I feel very strongly about that. It's certainly what drives me to do this work and I know that the administration at the school district sees the importance in that too."

