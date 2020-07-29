Port Byron school district plans to let families choose in-school or online learning

Those at home will have a Chromebook or iPad provided by the district, the newsletter said. Students will be able to reach material and lessons online. The district can't "pinpoint the exact ebb and flow of this part of the program," the newsletter said, until the number of participating students is determined. The newsletter noted the plan turned in to the state will likely change.

In an interview with The Citizen Wednesday, O'Brien said the reason for the two options is because some of their students "are medically fragile" or may have medically vulnerable people in their households and therefore would need a fully distanced option.

But ultimately, O'Brien said, what happens still comes down to whether Cuomo allows facilities to open in September.

O'Brien said he believes there is a good chance that online learning will be the only option the governor allows at first, with in-person learning delayed into October.

But if Cuomo allows districts to follow their reopening plans for September, Port Byron will reach out to parents and give them their options for the upcoming year.

"The option I think that is possible, probable or likely is a delay. Based on all the anecdotes from across the state, (Cuomo's) been abundantly cautious over the last five months during this crisis and I think he'll be cautious about starting in-person education," O'Brien said. "And my two cents worth is I think there is enough unknowns out there for him to decide to wait a month for in-person and have us all start online."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.