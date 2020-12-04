Port Byron school district will have remote-only learning for three days before Christmas break

The Port Byron Central School District will go into remote-only education for three days before the district's Christmas break starting later this month.

The announcement was made in a post on the district's Facebook page. The three remote days will be Dec. 21-23, just before Christmas break.

The post said one of the reasons for the change is out of the necessity of practicing a remote schedule if the buildings need to shutter at some point due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our practice has the staff shifting to teach remotely from school and from home in some cases. This is to prepare for the possibility of a long stretch of remote instruction in the future," the school district said. "The second reason is for parents to prepare for the possibility. It will require time, space, supervision and internet."

The post also said the district recognizes how difficult it would be for children to "remain in the pods before the “big” day." From the start of the current school semester, the district has employed a "pod system," where students stay in one classroom throughout the day.

"We cannot have the usual treats and ceremonies. We have had the best and most instruction in the region," the post said. "Learning from home (for) three days provides a nice change while giving us and parents a chance to prepare for the possibility of remote instruction in the future."