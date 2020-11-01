Port Byron school employees team up to create safe structures for students

Port Byron Central School District employees worked together to create a couple of safe places for students to stay a little warmer at the beginning and end of the school day.

The district's maintenance staff, in cooperation with the technology department, constructed outdoor huts that an art teacher then decorated.

One of the huts serves as a check-in location to take students’ temperatures when they get dropped off every morning, a news release on the district's website said, and the second is a safe site for students waiting to be picked up at the end of the school day if there's inclement weather.

“I think this is just another example of how great the staff is in Port Byron,” said Michael Jorgensen, principal of Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School. “The first thing you notice is that our staff members are highly skilled, incredibly talented and they take pride in their work. Those talents are spread throughout the district. Time and time again, the team in Port Byron is willing to use its talent to solve problems and make our school district a safe and inviting place for our students and their families.”

The structures are on the east side of the district's multi-school facility.

