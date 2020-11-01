Port Byron school employees team up to create safe structures for students

Port Byron Central School District employees worked together to create a couple of safe places for students to stay a little warmer at the beginning and end of the school day.
The district's maintenance staff, in cooperation with the technology department, constructed outdoor huts that an art teacher then decorated.
One of the huts serves as a check-in location to take students’ temperatures when they get dropped off every morning, a news release on the district's website said, and the second is a safe site for students waiting to be picked up at the end of the school day if there's inclement weather.
“I think this is just another example of how great the staff is in Port Byron,” said Michael Jorgensen, principal of Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School. “The first thing you notice is that our staff members are highly skilled, incredibly talented and they take pride in their work. Those talents are spread throughout the district. Time and time again, the team in Port Byron is willing to use its talent to solve problems and make our school district a safe and inviting place for our students and their families.”
The structures are on the east side of the district's multi-school facility.
Wind destroyed the district’s previous pop-up shelters, and the district found that pre-built sheds required weeks of lead time, "so technology teacher John Mulcahey and Tony Tucciarone from the maintenance department jumped into action to create new sheds themselves."
Shed building is common in Mulcahey's curriculum, and he has overseen over a dozen projects that have assisted the district, including casting the letters for each building when they were named in the 1960s, the district said.
“That’s been a Port Byron staple since I’ve been here, 28 years now. It’s not just interdepartmental, it’s the whole school,” Mulcahey said. “This place is very tight knit and everyone helps everyone toward the common goal of helping our kids. It’s a great place to work.”
Art teacher Sara St. Pierre added the image of the Port Byron Panthers mascot to the huts, with the words "Be Safe" and "Be Smart."
“When discussing what message needed to be put out there visible to incoming students, parents and visitors, it was obvious that mask wearing was at the top of the list and that the outward side of the shed was a perfect place to reinforce the district’s policy on mask wearing,” she said.
Once the huts aren't needed anymore for student pick-up and drop-off, Mulcahey plans to add a fourth wall to close them in, allowing them to serve as storage for the Panthers' recently renovated sports facilities.
