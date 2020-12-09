Port Byron schools move to all-remote classes through Christmas break

Another Cayuga County-area school district is shifting to online-only learning for an extended period of time as COVID-19 continues to spread.
The Port Byron Central School District announced Wednesday that it will move from its in-person instructional model, which had students in buildings every day, to a remote system through its Christmas vacation.
In-person classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, Jan. 4.
The district referred to "ongoing staffing issues with quarantines and the increasing spread of COVID-19 in the community" in a Facebook post about the decision.
The district said that transportation services will continue for students in vocational, BOCES and private schools that remain open. It also said a meal distribution program will be in place, with details to be posted on the district website.
Support Local Journalism
Port Byron's principals have written notes to families with details about the remote program.
"It is quite different than this past March," the Facebook post said.
Port Byron has experienced fewer student COVID-19 cases than many area districts; it was the last among the nine Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES districts to have a student or staff member test positive.
But substantial spread in much of Cayuga County has taken place in recent weeks. Port Byron last week had announced plans to move to online-only during the week that the Christmas break starts, in part so staff and students could get practice.
The decision to shift to online earlier follows the announcement made Tuesday by the county's largest school district. Auburn Enlarged City School District has moved to fully remote learning through Jan. 19.
Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.