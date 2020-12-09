Port Byron schools move to all-remote classes through Christmas break

Another Cayuga County-area school district is shifting to online-only learning for an extended period of time as COVID-19 continues to spread.

The Port Byron Central School District announced Wednesday that it will move from its in-person instructional model, which had students in buildings every day, to a remote system through its Christmas vacation.

In-person classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, Jan. 4.

The district referred to "ongoing staffing issues with quarantines and the increasing spread of COVID-19 in the community" in a Facebook post about the decision.

The district said that transportation services will continue for students in vocational, BOCES and private schools that remain open. It also said a meal distribution program will be in place, with details to be posted on the district website.

Port Byron's principals have written notes to families with details about the remote program.

"It is quite different than this past March," the Facebook post said.