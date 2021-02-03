Port Byron schools to go remote due to COVID-19

In light of recent positive COVID-19 cases, the Port Byron Central School District will be shifting to remote-only education for the next two days.

The district said in a tweet from its official Twitter account Wednesday that because of "loss of critical staff who have tested positive or are under quarantine orders along with the hope we can stop the spread," students will be virtual-only on Thursday and Friday.

During this remote period, the district will still transport students to programs outside of Port Byron.

Port Byron students did not have any classes Tuesday or Wednesday because of the winter storm that hit the Cayuga County area.