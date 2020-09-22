Port Byron schools to have occasional online-only days

Although the Port Byron Central School District began the fall semester with students in facilities five days, starting next month there will be occasional days when students will do schoolwork online only.
Superintendent Neil O'Brien spoke about the change in a district newsletter Sept. 18, saying the first of these days for students will be Oct. 9 while staff will receive professional development.
The newsletter said the beginning of the school year had been great in many ways "but at a cost of stretching our capacity to a level that is not sustainable without some adjustments. Teachers are working in (uncharted) waters and are faced with challenges every day that we could have never foreseen."
O'Brien said students are in good spirits and haven't had any behavioral issues. He added that students and parents have continually thanked district employees.
"The adjustment is time. We need a little more to keep the pace. In the buildings we will make some adjustments to give teachers a little more time to work with online students and plan lessons. On a larger scale we need some days throughout the year to talk to each other, provide professional development, record some lessons and honestly decompress a little," O'Brien said in the news release. "Therefore, we will be scheduling some online days in the near future. These days will have the entire student body working online. We do not do this lightly, but in recognition we need time."
The pod system Port Byron began the semester with features students in a single classroom for the entirety of the school day. The district's large facilities allow for students to be in school physically each day without breaking social distancing guidelines from the state.
While the system has massive safety and health advantages and features children learning in-person five days a week, O'Brien said in an email, the system's weakness is "the amount of staff it takes to employ." He noted the district didn't bring on extra staff this fall and didn't experience layoffs last spring.
"The pressure of the new year is compounded greatly as we continue to work on improving the online program for students who cannot come to school due to COVID-19," O'Brien said. "Therefore, we will need to have days of online learning only for professional development throughout the year. We are cognizant that this does put pressure on parents for child care. Therefore, we will always do it with advance notice and being mindful of the cost (it) places on those who depend on us."
The district's six BOCES classes will also have staff development days. Otherwise, students will be taken to all other BOCES programs outside of the district, he said. Special education and universal pre-kindergarten students will be strictly online for these days as well.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
