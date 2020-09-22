Port Byron schools to have occasional online-only days

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although the Port Byron Central School District began the fall semester with students in facilities five days, starting next month there will be occasional days when students will do schoolwork online only.

Superintendent Neil O'Brien spoke about the change in a district newsletter Sept. 18, saying the first of these days for students will be Oct. 9 while staff will receive professional development.

The newsletter said the beginning of the school year had been great in many ways "but at a cost of stretching our capacity to a level that is not sustainable without some adjustments. Teachers are working in (uncharted) waters and are faced with challenges every day that we could have never foreseen."

O'Brien said students are in good spirits and haven't had any behavioral issues. He added that students and parents have continually thanked district employees.