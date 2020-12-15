Port Byron superintendent confirmed to retire in 2021; replacement lined up

The Port Byron Central School District superintendent succession plan has been confirmed.

The district's board of education accepted the resignation of longtime Superintendent Neil O'Brien on Monday and approved Mike Jorgensen, the principal of the district's Dana West Jr.-Sr. High School, to take over at the end of the 2020-21 school year, a news release said.

O'Brien's final day will be June 30 and Jorgensen will officially start July 1.

“At the end of the year, I will be finishing my 17th year. Long by any standard, and in the world of a superintendent, the word ‘ancient’ comes to mind,” O’Brien said in the news release. “The journey has been remarkable and rewarding. I could never have dreamt that I would be so fortunate to lead and be a part of the Port Byron team.”

O'Brien said this is the right time for him to move on, adding he will always see Port Byron as home. He praised those he has worked with.

“The team I leave behind is incredibly talented and skilled and will take the district further than I can imagine today. It’s not the end for the district, but a beginning," he said. "It’s only an ending for me. I can only hope my future is as bright as the district’s.”