Port Byron superintendent confirmed to retire in 2021; replacement lined up

The Port Byron Central School District superintendent succession plan has been confirmed.
The district's board of education accepted the resignation of longtime Superintendent Neil O'Brien on Monday and approved Mike Jorgensen, the principal of the district's Dana West Jr.-Sr. High School, to take over at the end of the 2020-21 school year, a news release said.
O'Brien's final day will be June 30 and Jorgensen will officially start July 1.
“At the end of the year, I will be finishing my 17th year. Long by any standard, and in the world of a superintendent, the word ‘ancient’ comes to mind,” O’Brien said in the news release. “The journey has been remarkable and rewarding. I could never have dreamt that I would be so fortunate to lead and be a part of the Port Byron team.”
O'Brien said this is the right time for him to move on, adding he will always see Port Byron as home. He praised those he has worked with.
“The team I leave behind is incredibly talented and skilled and will take the district further than I can imagine today. It’s not the end for the district, but a beginning," he said. "It’s only an ending for me. I can only hope my future is as bright as the district’s.”
Jorgensen, whose role increased this year to be a K-12 administrator to lead curriculum and instruction, said in the news release that O'Brien helped him develop as an administrator.
“Neil will be missed on many levels,” Jorgensen said. “He has spent the past 17 years leading Port Byron schools and working to provide our students with the best learning opportunities in the area. On a personal level, Neil has spent the past seven years helping me grow and learn to be a better leader and educator.”
Jorgensen's Port Byron career began as assistant principal at A.A. Gates Elementary for two years. He then became high school principal.
Before coming to Port Byron, Jorgensen worked as an elementary school principal in the Union Springs Central School District for 13 years. He holds a certificate of advanced studies in educational leadership from SUNY Oswego, is licensed as a school district leader by the state and finished year-long training from the Future Superintendents Academy in 2018.
Kim Brown, a high school assistant principal and athletic director, also lauded O'Brien.
“First off, I want to congratulate you on your impending retirement,” Brown said in the news release. “You took a chance when you brought me into the Port Byron family and for that I’m extremely grateful. Your vast experience has led me to say the following several times: ‘What would Neil do?’”
Back in early March, when O'Brien publicly announced his intention to retire, he originally said he planned to in December 2021, not June. He said then he had gradually planned for his departure, when he didn't renew his contract in 2016.
He suggested to the board in 2019 a transition plan should be developed. Dr. Paul Ryan, the school board president, said after O'Brien informed the board last year he planned to retire, the board saw research indicating high school graduation rates rise when a district has stable leadership. The board also sought a leader with longevity, as opposed to someone who would leave after a couple years. They discussed whether they wanted to look within the district or search outside.
"It was easy to see that internally we have a perfect candidate," Ryan said of Jorgensen in March.
O'Brien praised Jorgensen's abilities at the time.
"One of the things that leaves me feeling so good at this juncture in my career is that I truly believe the district can grow even further under Mike's tutelage," he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.