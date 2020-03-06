Port Byron superintendent retiring next year; high school principal set to take over

Port Byron Central School District Superintendent Neil O'Brien is poised to retire at the end of next year, and the district is lining up an internal replacement in advance.
O'Brien, who became the district's leader in 2004, will retire in December 2021. Mike Jorgensen, the principal of Dana West Jr.-Sr. High School, is expected to succeed him.
O'Brien said he prepared for his eventual exit over time, such as not renewing his contract with the district in 2016. Last year, he suggested to the district board of education that a transition plan should be worked on.
School board president Paul Ryan said that last year, after O'Brien told the board that he intended to retire, the board looked at research indicating high school graduation rates "and everything in the school goes up," when a district has stable leadership. The board also wanted a leader with longevity instead of someone who would depart after a couple years. They then discussed whether they wanted to look within the district for a superintendent or hold a search.
"It was easy to see that internally we have a perfect candidate," Ryan said.
In a newsletter to the district earlier this year addressing the upcoming retirement, the board said it had been working with Jorgensen for months to help him develop the skills and knowledge he will need to succeed O'Brien. Jorgensen's role in the district will be officially expanded "to lead curriculum and instruction," the board said, as a K-12 administrator before he takes over for O'Brien. Kim Brown, the high school's assistant principal, is expected to become principal after Jorgensen fills the superintendent role.
Jorgensen, who has been the high school principal for four years, began at Port Byron as an assistant principal at A. A. Gates Elementary, where he spent two years. He then became principal at the high school. Prior to working at Port Byron, he taught at the now-closed Cayuga Elementary School in the Union Springs Central School District for 13 years. He has a certificate of advanced studies in educational leadership from SUNY Oswego, is licensed as a school district leader by the state and completed year-long training from the Future Superintendents Academy in 2018.
Jorgensen had been interested in an administrative role, he said, and was thrilled to be approached about succeeding O'Brien.
"It obviously will be a challenge, but it's something that I'm looking forward to and excited about," he said. "Port Byron's been a great school district. I really love the community, I love the families that I've been able to meet over the last six years, so I'm excited to take on an expanded role within the school district."
On July 1, Jorgensen will still be principal but also officially start in his district-wide position, though he is already doing some work in the latter role. One of his major tasks will be setting up a plan for the district to handle its anticipated declining enrollment and how the district can efficiently maintain programs, though he will also involved in other district matters.
Ryan said Jorgensen is up to the task and the superintendent role. He noted that last year the board retracted a rule that said the district's superintendent had to reside in the district in anticipation of Jorgensen — who lives in Union Springs — taking the role. He noted that Jorgensen is heavily involved in the Port Byron community and is frequently at school events. Ryan added that Jorgensen is already familiar with staff and the community.
"It's almost like he's coming in with a year or two under his belt already," Ryan said. "That type of experience helps in that decision making where this is going to be a very positive outcome."
Jorgensen said O'Brien is an "incredible mentor" who has provided his insight and experience. O'Brien's assistance, Jorgensen continued, has helped him better prepare for his future position.
"I'm excited about the opportunity and to continue to work in Port Byron for the foreseeable future," Jorgensen said.
There are pros and cons to superintendents stepping down in December rather than the end of a school year in June, O'Brien said, adding that December 2021 worked best for him personally. He cited factors such as the college education of one of his daughters and a desire to experience one less central New York winter.
O'Brien said he is proud of the district's "transformation" over the years, adding that the district's graduation rate has improved greatly and the district is in much financial better shape than it was 20 years ago. He also talked about the services the district has added, such as medical and dental health care, and a wider range of additional programs offered inside and outside the classroom, such as more college courses and extracurricular activities. He praised administrators and staff, but singled out the board of education.
"When you want to talk about how a school district transforms itself, it starts off with a school board, it doesn't start off with a superintendent," O'Brien said. "You can have the greatest superintendent in the world, but if there's not an equally skilled school board that knows their role and can support the superintendent and represent the community well, you're not going anywhere. So really, the district's renaissance began with the school board."
The school board praised O'Brien in the district newsletter.
"The district has been transformed under Neil’s direction, seeing incredible gains in student achievement and programming, along with extending the school’s role as a center for the whole community. What Port Byron offers and does for families and residents today is a testament to the leadership during his time with the district," the board said.
O'Brien said Jorgensen has "tremendous talents."
"One of the things that leaves me feeling so good at this juncture in my career is that I truly believe the district can grow even further under Mike's tutelage," he said.
O'Brien said he has appreciated his time in the district.
"It's been a great career, a great place to work," he said.
