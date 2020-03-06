Port Byron superintendent retiring next year; high school principal set to take over

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ryan said Jorgensen is up to the task and the superintendent role. He noted that last year the board retracted a rule that said the district's superintendent had to reside in the district in anticipation of Jorgensen — who lives in Union Springs — taking the role. He noted that Jorgensen is heavily involved in the Port Byron community and is frequently at school events. Ryan added that Jorgensen is already familiar with staff and the community.

"It's almost like he's coming in with a year or two under his belt already," Ryan said. "That type of experience helps in that decision making where this is going to be a very positive outcome."

Jorgensen said O'Brien is an "incredible mentor" who has provided his insight and experience. O'Brien's assistance, Jorgensen continued, has helped him better prepare for his future position.

"I'm excited about the opportunity and to continue to work in Port Byron for the foreseeable future," Jorgensen said.

There are pros and cons to superintendents stepping down in December rather than the end of a school year in June, O'Brien said, adding that December 2021 worked best for him personally. He cited factors such as the college education of one of his daughters and a desire to experience one less central New York winter.